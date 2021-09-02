The most powerful tornado to ever hit New Jersey tore through the town of Mullica Hill Wednesday night as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the Northeast with historic rainfall.

Videos captured by bewildered residents show the massive twister bearing down on the community, which is 15 miles south of Philadelphia. Multiple homes were destroyed.

Ashley and Troy Thomas and their two young daughters sheltered in their basement as the tornado completely demolished their home.

“Our house looks the worst, but I look at all my neighbors and I’m worried about them and their families and their kids. We just have such a great neighborhood and community,” Ashley told Inside Edition, breaking down into tears.

Along with unprecedented flooding that triggered states of emergency in New York and New Jersey, the remnants of Ida created a line of tornadoes in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Meteorologist Matthew Capucci tried to stop people from driving into a twister that touched down in Annapolis, Maryland.

“Tornado right now in Annapolis, Maryland! People driving into it. They have no idea what the hell they are doing. Guys, stop! Stop! This is a tornado. Stop,” he said.

Hour after hour of torrential rain caused flooding across the Northeast, killing at least 25 people, wiping out public transportation service and stranding thousands with no power or roadways.

