New Orleans Priest Caught Videotaping Himself and 2 Women Having Sex on Altar

A Louisiana priest and two women were arrested last week after he allegedly filmed the trio having sex on the altar of Pearl River Church, a report said Thursday. A passerby noticed the lights on in the church and the 37-year-old pastor, Rev. Travis Clark, allegedly half-naked having sex with two women dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots on Sept 30 just before 11 p.m., according to the court documents obtained by Nola.com.

The observer called the police who arrested Clark, still partially wearing his priestly attire, and the two women, 41-year-old Mindy Dixon and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng, the report said. Cops determined that the sexual acts that evening were consensual, but the players involved were charged based on, "obscene acts [that] occurred on the altar, which is clearly visible from the street," the report said. Sex toys were allegedly scattered around and a mobile phone and another camera were mounted on tripods, the documents said.

The women reportedly told police that Clark allowed them to be there and was recording themselves in "role play," the report said.

Dixon, according to public records obtained by Nola.com, is an adult film actor who also works for-hire as a dominatrix. A dominatrix is a woman who plays a dominating or sadistic role in sexual activities. The outlet says it found a post on her social media announcing the day before that she was on her way to New Orleans to meet a fellow dominatrix where they would "defile a house of God."

Cheng has received an outpouring of support in the wake of her arrest. By Monday, a GoFundMe page created to pay for her time off work, legal and medical fees, and to pay for the content lost when the police seized her belongings including film and lighting equipment, had raised over $9,000 of her $15,000 goal.

"I am an empowered woman, dominatrix, and a believer of safe, sane, consensual, and private BDSM practices," Cheng, wrote. "The fact that this involved a priest or took place in a church is completely irrelevant. The only pertinent question is if it took place in view of the public. Clearly, that is not the case. The evidence will show that an individual had to enter the church's private property and look through a window to see what was taking place. By definition, then, it was not in public view."

“It is unfortunate that I am being presented to the world as a criminal when, in fact, I have done nothing wrong. All parties involved were consenting adults. Everything that occurred took place behind closed doors, on private property, and none of the conduct alleged was criminal in nature.”

The Archdiocese of New Orleans said the sexual acts were performed by Clark and announced that he was removed from the church.

"His obscene behavior was deplorable, his desecration of the church was demonic and I am infuriated by his actions. When the details came out of the case we ad the altar removed and burned," Archbishop Aymond said in a video statement.

Clark was released from jail on $25,000 bond. Cheng, of Georgia, and Kent, of Washington, both posted bonds of $7,500, according to records obtained by the outlet.

