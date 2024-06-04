New York Couple Catches Safe Containing $100K in Cash While Magnet Fishing

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:23 PM PDT, June 4, 2024

“As a treasure hunter, magnet fisher, it’s kind of a dream, something we all talk about but never expecting,” Barbie Agostini tells Inside Edition.

A New York couple were stunned to find a safe with $100,000 in cash inside while magnet fishing.

Barbie Agostini and James Kane hit the jackpot after going magnet fishing by throwing a powerful magnet into the water at a creek in Queens.

When they pulled out their find and looked to see what was inside, Agostini and Kane found bundles of hundred dollar bills totaling in $100,000.

The magnet fishers notified the police. There was no information in the safe that identified who the owners may have been. Authorities could not trace the money, and as a result, Agostini and Kane were informed they could keep the money.

However, a lot of the dollar bills were soaked.

“We’re sending it in to Washington D.C.’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing,” Kane says. “They’re going to rebuild every single dollar there, as long as it takes, and they cut you a check after that amount of time.”

The couple tells Inside Edition they plan on using the money to buy better magnet fishing equipment to find more treasures.

