New York’s Naked Cowboy Arrested During Bike Week in Florida

New York City’s famous Naked Cowboy was arrested in Florida during Bike Week, wearing nothing but his usual outfit — white briefs, boots and a cowboy hat.

Robert Burck, 51, was in Daytona Beach, on March 6 when he was arrested for "aggressive panhandling" and “resisting an officer without violence,” according to court records.

In body cam footage of his arrest, Burck repeatedly asked officers why he was being detained, to which one officer responded: “We told you to stop panhandling and you still accepted money from people.”

Passersby can all be heard screaming “Free the cowboy!”

Since his arrest, Burck has pleaded no contest to the resisting charge, and on March 8, a Volusia County judge dismissed the panhandling charge. Burck was sentenced to time served and hit with a $223 fine and released from jail Sunday morning.

Burck is reportedly a regular at Bike Week.

RELATED STORIES

Anti-Masker Arrested for Allegedly Shooting New Orleans Police Officer at High School Basketball Game

Man Arrested in Brutal Slaying of Rebecca Landrith, Former Model Found Dead on Pennsylvania Highway: Police

Colorado Animal Rights Attorney Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Hitman in Murder-for-Hire Plot