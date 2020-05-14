Popular Valve Face Masks May Not Protect Others From COVID-19

Among the array of face masks being worn by people in public are ones with small valves on them for better ventilation. Although they look sleek and are effective, there is some worry that they may pose a risk to others.

The masks work by filtering the air coming in, but not the air going out, and that means if you have COVID-19, you could be unknowingly spreading virus through your breath, even while wearing one.

"The mask is designed in order to protect me [the wearer], not to protect you," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The masks are not the best choice for the general public to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Schaffner said.

"So just by wearing a bandana or a surgical mask, they actually work better than the valve mask."

Inside Edition found that valve masks are pretty popular on the street, and several people we spoke to were shocked to learn they may not be protecting others.



RELATED STORIES

Pennsylvania Man Charged After Altercation at Store Over Not Wearing Mask

Counterfeit Masks: Is Your Face Mask Safe?

12-Year-Old Scout's Invention Eases Pain Caused By Masks Protecting Against Coronavirus