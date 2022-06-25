President Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill Into Law: 'This Is a Monumental Day'

President Biden on Saturday signed into law the most significant action on gun legislation in the United States in three decades.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is now the first major piece of federal gun reform to clear both chambers since the Brady Bill in 1993. That bill was named after James Brady, a bystander who was hit by the first of six bullets shot at then-President Ronald Regan in an attempted assassination in 1981. Brady survived the shooting but died in 2014 due to complications from being shot. His death was ruled a homicide. The Brady Bill mandated federal background checks and a mandatory five-day waiting period for anyone looking to purchase a firearm.

The bill Biden signed into law was agreed upon by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the wake of recent mass shootings at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Exactly a month to the day after that mass shooting, congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The law will enhance background checks for gun buyers who are 21 years old and provides billions for mental health services. It also provides $750 million in grants to incentivize states to start crisis intervention programs and creates penalties for straw purchases and gun trafficking. The law also closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to prevent convicted domestic abusers from purchasing a firearm for five years. It also makes it illegal for anyone who has failed a background check to purchase a firearm.

"God willing, it's going to save a lot of lives," Biden said at the White House as he signed the bill, CNN reported. "While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives. Today, we say more than 'enough.' We say more than enough. This time, when it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential.

"If we can reach a compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach a compromise on other critical issues, from veterans' health care to cutting edge American innovation and so much more,” he continued. “I know there's much more work to do, and I'm never going to give up, but this is a monumental day."

On Twitter, Biden said he is proud of the accomplishment but noted there is more work to be done.

“I'd like to thank members of the House and Senate for working to get the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act done, and the families I've met with who lost loved ones to gun violence. They led the way so other families won't have to experience the pain they had to live through,” he wrote. He also posted a picture of him singing the act into law, with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden standing at his side.

The president will host a White House event on July 11 that will include members of Congress who voted in favor of the bill as well as victims of gun violence who implored him to take action, CBS News reported.

