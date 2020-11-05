Presidential Election Day 3: 'Count Every Vote!" Protesters Swarm US Streets Over Ballot Tabulations

Demonstrators swarmed cities across the country as a handful of states feverishly counted presidential ballots in a national contest that is still too close to call on Day 3 of the election.

Angry Trump supporters, some of them armed, converged on a Phoenix counting site shouting “Stop the steal!" as the president again tweeted, without facts, that ballots were fraudulent and the election system was corrupt.

Clad in Trump gear, protesters filled a parking lot at the Maricopa County election center, with participants chanting “Fox News sucks!” after the conservative network declared Joe Biden victorious in the battleground state of Arizona.

Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican and staunch Trump supporter, told the protesters, “We’re not going to let this election be stolen. Period.”

In New York City, demonstrators clashed with police Wednesday night, resulting in dozens of arrests after protesters were hemmed in by police and pushed to the ground in skirmishes with officers in riot gear, according to published reports.

New York City Advocate Jumaane Williams criticized the police response, saying, "After a summer of sustained protest, the administration and NYPD could have honestly acknowledged their failures in policing protests, and acted in good faith to try to correct the disparate precedent set. Sadly, that did not occur."

Similar scenarios played out in Minneapolis, where protesters blocked a highway and led to arrests. In Portland, Oregon, hundreds gathered on a waterfront to decry the president's legal efforts to stop vote counting, and others surged through downtown breaking windows and challenging Nation Guard members and police.

On Thursday, Trump supporters gathered at a Las Vegas counting center, claiming without proof that thousands of ballots had been illegally cast.

The Trump campaign announced Thursday it would sue Clark County, alleging voting fraud, the latest salvo in its legal efforts to stop counting in Nevada, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Those states, with North Carolina, constitute the too-close-to call races that will determine who next lives in the White House.

In Chatham County, Georgia, Judge James Bass threw out a Trump lawsuit Thursday that sought judicial oversight in the coastal county over processing absentee ballots, The Associated Press reported.

The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah. The suit was one of at least three filed in the state by the Trump campaign.

Election officials in all of the contested states have vowed to keep counting, despite the president's legal threats to halt tabulations.

In Detroit, self-appointed polling observers forced their way into the downtown convention center, claiming they had a right to monitor counting. Trump sued Michigan on Wednesday, seeking to stop vote counting in a state where he is losing in ballot counts.

Pro-Trump protesters also gathered outside the center, clashing with police and alternately chanting "Stop the count!" and "Stop the vote!" online videos of the encounters showed.

RELATED STORIES

Navajo Riders Spend 3 Hours on Horseback to Get to the Polls to Cast Votes in 2020 Election

Chaos Erupts at Detroit Election Center as Self-Appointed Challengers Swarm Ballot Counters

‘Liquor Store Near Me’ Is Top Google Search Amid Election Day Stress