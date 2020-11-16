Private Autopsy of Quawan Charles Reportedly Says He Likely Drowned as Family Questions Police Response

A private autopsy commissioned by the family of 15-year-old Quawan "Bobby" Charles has preliminarily found the teen likely drowned, in keeping with initial findings from the local coroner's office, according to a local report. Relatives of the Louisiana teen have been highly critical of law enforcement's response to the boy's disappearance, claiming police did not issue an Amber Alert for the missing student and did not take the case seriously.

The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office late Friday released initial autopsy results, saying the cause of death was likely drowning, citing fluid found in the boy's lungs. Damage to Charles' face, which appeared to be partially eaten away, did not occur before his death and was probably caused by "aquatic animal activity” in the marshy sugar cane field where his body was found, the autopsy found.

Charles was reported missing on Oct. 30. His parents said police in the rural town of Baldwin, where Quawan lived with his father, told them the teen was probably at a football game or out with friends. No Amber Alert was issued for him.

WAFB-TV, citing a source with knowledge of the case, reported an Amber Alert was not activated because no evidence had been presented of an abduction.

The teen's body was found Nov. 2, according to a GoFundMe account established for the family, which as of Monday had raised more than $260,000.

His family has compared Quawan's death with the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, posting a graphic photo of Quawan's disfigured body alongside the funeral photo of the 14-year-old Chicago boy murdered in the Deep South for allegedly whistling at a white woman.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the boy's death, has said it has been classified as a homicide. Final autopsy results, including toxicology testing, will not be available for weeks, the department said.

The death "looks like a hate crime," said NAACP Louisiana Conference President Michael McClanahan in a livestreamed interview for his weekly radio show Sunday on WTQT-FM in Baton Rouge.

"This is an ongoing investigation and there's little information we can give out to the public," sheriff's department spokeswoman Katherine Breaux told The Associated Press. "One thing we want the public to know and understand is that our investigators deal with facts, rather than rumors and social media speculations," she said.

The department also said video evidence obtained by investigators showed the teen walking alone in the area where his body was found. Relatives said a friend and his mother had picked up Quawan, without permission, and taken him to their house in Iberia Parish on the day he went missing. The woman and her son said Quawan had walked off later that day, the relatives said.

Officers have questioned the two, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Quawan's cousin, Celina Charles, told Inside Edition Digital on Friday the family believes investigators did not take his disappearance seriously because he was Black. "That's the way it is down there. If he would have been white ... there would have been an amber alert issued," she said.

Authorities said they followed departmental protocols in Quawan's case, and were following all available leads.

Requests for comment left by Inside Edition Digital with the Charles family's attorney were not answered Monday.

