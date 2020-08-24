Remains of Arkansas Jogger Sydney Sutherland Found, Local Farmer Arrested in Connection With Her Killing

The remains of Sydney Sutherland, a 25-year-old Arkansas jogger who has been missing for days, have been found near her home as authorities announced a farmer had been arrested in connection to her killing, officials said.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, was taken into custody on suspicion of capital murder, and is scheduled to have his first appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court Monday. Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Lewellyn was familiar with Sutherland.

Sutherland has been missing since she left her home for a jog on Wednesday afternoon and never returned.

Hundreds of community volunteers searched for her following her disappearance, until Friday afternoon when investigators recovered her body “north of her residence,” according to KARK. Authorities confirmed through a DNA test Saturday that the remains were that of Sutherland.

Many locals knew Sutherland, including Sheriff Lucas, who said, “I know this family personally. I know this young lady personally. I’ve known her and watched her grow up. It hits me personally.”

Those who knew Lewellyn personally said they were surprised by his arrest because “he was a nice guy,” KARK reported.

