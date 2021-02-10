Search Is on for 'Cowards' Behind Killing of Alabama 2-Year-Old Slain While While Laying on Couch With Mom

Alabama police are searching for the “cowards” responsible for the death of a toddler who was killed as he sat on the couch with his mom, according to multiple reports.

Major Turner was just 2 years old when he was shot while sitting inside his family’s Birmingham apartment, Major’s godmother, Dominique Howard, told AL.com. Both the toddler and his mom were injured. Major was rushed to a hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries, People reported. His mom was treated and released.

"He was a happy 2-year-old whose life was taken too soon by a hail of gunfire while he was trying to go to bed for the night," the child's grandmother, LaTonya Nash, wrote on GoFundMe.

Major’s family started the page to help pay for his funeral costs.

"I told him all the time I thought he'd be president,'' Howard told AL.com. "He did not deserve this. He was just an innocent baby who had so much ahead of him in his future.”

There were at least 10 bullet holes in the apartment's windows and screens after the shooting, AL.com reported. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called the people responsible for Major's death “cowards” and “punks” at a press conference Friday.

"The City of Birmingham has one priority and that is to bring the person or the people who shot into this home and killed this little boy to justice," Woodfin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that helps with an arrest or conviction in the case.

