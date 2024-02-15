The sport of pickleball has become a booming new trend amongst retirees. However, since some retirees also have quite a bit of money to spend, pickleball has also become a favored tool for some scam artists.

Rodney Grubbs, a bit of a celebrity in the pickleball community, held clinics across the United States. He was named the sport's “ultimate ambassador” by USA Pickleball.

But, some are calling Grubbs the ultimate con man.

Four women who play pickleball at The Villages in Florida, the nation’s largest retirement community, all say they were swindled by Grubbs.

Three of them tell Inside Edition they invested $25,000 into Grubbs's pickleball company.

Jennifer Bulter says she invested $100,000. “I lent him money four times,” she says.

Grubbs's pickleball company, called Pickleball Rocks, sold equipment like nets and paddles. He reportedly got 136 people to invest their savings into the company and raised millions of dollars from people, many of them elderly, who wanted to get in on the pickleball craze.

“That approach really worked for me because I want to spread the pickleball love just like all of us do,” one of the four women says.

The women claim they were promised an 18% return.

“There are some people that he actually has their entire life savings they invested with him,” Butler says.

Jackie Vohs says all she got out of her investment was a T-shirt that Grubbs gave her husband.

“I told my husband, I said, 'Well, enjoy that $25,000 T-shirt because that’s exactly what that shirt cost us,'” Vohs says.

Grubbs has not been charged with any crime or securities violations. He recently received a cease and desist order from the Indiana secretary of state, alleging that he committed securities fraud by selling unregistered investment opportunities.

Grubbs did not respond to Inside Edition's request for comment.