A Brooklyn teen whose life was saved by a group of quick-thinking actors and crew members who freed him from being pinned underneath a car reunited with the men he considers his heroes.

Nam Phuong, 14, was walking his dog in November when an SUV accidentally crashed into a car and then ran the teenager over. Both Phuong and his dog were pinned underneath as his mother frantically tried to rescue them.

“I turned around and I just saw the car coming at me,” Phuong told Inside Edition. “Then I blacked out and I woke up with the car still dragging me.”

The 80-year-old woman who was behind the wheel during the accident told police she lost control of her car. She wasn't charged.

A block away, actors and crew members filming scenes for the Amazon Prime drama “Gravesend” heard the crash and ran to see what was going on.

“We went from doing a scene in a movie to being part of what was just like a movie,” star William DeMeo said.

He and his pals were able save the teen. At least 10 people worked to lift the car off Phuong, who was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Though his legs and arms were severely injured, Phuong seven months later has made great progress. And after being released from the hospital, made a point of returning back to the scene of the accident to thank the men who saved him.

“What he went thru was devastating, to see what we seen was very scary … the most important thing is that you are alright,” DeMeo said.

Phuong, his father and his sister got to hang out on set, where a Fourth of July street party scene was being shot.

Retired New York City detective Bo Dietl, who is in the "Gravesend" cast, told Inside Edition he’s so proud of his fellow actors who rushed to save Phuong.

“We are very honored for you to come here,” he said when Phuong visited the cast. “That is what America is all about; it’s helping people.”

