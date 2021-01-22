Texas Health Official Charged for Stealing Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Claims He Didn't Want Them to Go to Waste

A health official based in Houston was fired from his job and is now facing criminal charges after being accused of stealing nine doses of the coronavirus vaccine from a damaged vial and giving them to his family and friends, officials said. Dr. Hasan Gokal has insisted that he did nothing wrong –– arguing that he did not want the vaccine from the damaged vial to go wasted, his attorney asserted Thursday.

Gokal, 48, who worked for Harris County Public Health, is accused of taking the doses while working at the county vaccination site at Lyndsay Lyons Park on Dec. 29, ABC 13 reported. Gokal then allegedly administered the vaccine to nine people, including his wife, according to a complaint cited by CBS News.

He allegedly told a health department employee at the start of January that he "took a punctured vial" of the Moderna vaccine at the end of the day. The employee then reported him to supervisors.

District Attorney Kim Ogg wrote in a statement that Dr. Gokal "abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there."

But Paul Doyle, an attorney for Gokal, said his client was a "dedicated public servant" who worked to ensure even expired dosages did not go wasted.

"Harris County would have preferred Dr. Gokal let the vaccines go to waste and are attempting to disparage this man's reputation in the process to support this policy. We look forward to our day in court to right this wrong," Doyle wrote in a statement to Inside Edition Digital.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said: "What he did was illegal, and he'll be held accountable under the law," CBS News reported.

Gokal was fired following an internal investigation by the department. The health department claims that his actions could result in a loss of government funding. Gokal has reportedly practiced medicine for 21 years, nine of which he spent practicing in Texas. He is a member of the emergency response team, serving as an emergency room doctor, his lawyers said. Gokal was specifically a part of the COVID-19 response team.

"Investigation lacked due diligence," his attorneys said in a press conference Friday, adding that allegations made by an employee were untrue.

Gokal was a part of a team administering vaccines throughout the day, which his lawyers estimated about 250 vaccines were given that day. At the end of the day, Gokal was faced with punctured vials and "had to face what to do with it."

Gokal was told to "not waste" the doses. He then asked if the doses would be used in the next six-hours and Gokal was told "no" by supervisors, his lawyers said. He then asked individuals to whom he provides pro-bono medicine, including referrals from acquaintances, if they qualified for the vaccine. These people included a 93-year-old bed-bound woman, an 86-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old woman, his lawyers said.

"He was trying to find people who qualified with the goal of not wasting and throwing away the vaccine."

Gokal apparently stayed awake until 11:30 p.m., with one dose left, and, with minutes left, administered the vaccine to his wife who qualifies for the vaccine. "He had 15-30 minutes left to administer the dose," his lawyer said. "Or it was trash."

His lawyers argue that Gokal went "above and beyond" as a public servant.

The District Attorney's office is charging him with a misdemeanor charge of theft by a public servant. He could face up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Gokal is not in police custody and has not entered a plea, according to his lawyers.

