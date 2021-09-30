Texas Man Charged With Murdering Three People He Later Dismembered and Burned as 'Sacrifices': Police | Inside Edition

Texas Man Charged With Murdering Three People He Later Dismembered and Burned as 'Sacrifices': Police

Crime
Jayson Alan Thornburg
Jason Alan ThornburgFort Worth Police Department
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 2:44 PM PDT, September 30, 2021

The suspect also acknowledged killing two other people, police said.

A Texas man allegedly confessed to dismembering and setting fire to three people, telling investigators he felt compelled to sacrifice them, authorities said.

Jason Alan Thornburg also acknowledged killing two other people during questioning by Fort Worth Police Department detectives, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday in Tarrant County.

Thornburg acknowledged killing a man and two women inside a motel room over a period of about five days, then cutting up their bodies and later throwing them into a dumpster and eventually setting fire to it, the affidavit says.

The 41-year-old is being held at the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Police last week asked for the public's help in identifying three bodies that had been "burned and heavily dismembered" with "body parts unaccounted for." Investigators initially said one of the victims was a child and another was a teenage girl.

Authorities identified the male victim as David Lueras, 42, of the Dallas area. Thornburg, who was living at a motel in a Fort Worth suburb,  said he cut Lueras’ throat and then chopped the body into pieces in his room's bathtub, the affidavit said. He killed the two women over the next few days in separate incidents, the warrant said.

Thornburg told investigators he had "in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believed that he was being called to commit sacrifices," according to the affidavit. During questioning, Thornburg also said he had killed his girlfriend in Arizona, and a former Fort Worth roommate, the affidavit said. 

Police are still investigating Thornburg's remarks, the court document said. 

Surveillance video from the dumpster site led investigators to Thornburg, who was arrested Monday, authorities said.

