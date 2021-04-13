The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon has resigned “in the best interest of the community,” according to a brief letter obtained by the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The officer was identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

The 48-year-old officer was initially placed on administrative leave after Sunday’s shooting but on Tuesday she announced her resignation to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon and Mayor Mike Elliot.



“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Potter wrote.

Police say Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation and officers discovered an "outstanding warrant" just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

When police tried to arrest Wright, police say he tried to get back into his car. At this moment, Potter then shot the driver, later identified as Wright, who then drove a few blocks before colliding with another car, CBS Minnesota reported.

"Taser! Taser!' officer Potter could be heard yelling on the body-worn camera footage released by police Monday, which included the moment Wright was shot. Potter is then seen grabbing her handgun and firing a bullet.

"Holy s**t, I shot him," she says.

None of the passengers in the second car were injured, according to Brooklyn Center Police, Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn Center Police told reporters.

Chief Gannon also says that after reviewing body-worn camera footage of the shooting, it appeared to be an "accidental discharge" of the officer's gun.

"It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Brooklyn Center Chief Gannon said Monday.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon searching the car, police did not find any firearm in Wright's vehicle.

Police Chief Gannon confirmed to reporters Monday that an officer, later identified as Potter, shot Wright after pulling him over for a traffic violation, the Times reported. Wright's car reportedly had expired license plate tags which lead to the traffic stop, police said Monday.

When he was pulled over, police also noticed air fresheners in his rear-view, which is prohibited in Minnesota. Police then "discovered that the driver had a warrant out for his arrest."

Minnesota is one of several states where air fresheners are prohibited from hanging in a vehicle's rearview mirror on the ground of it "obstructing a driver's vision." But this law has often been understood by some people to be a tactic to target specifically Black drivers as a probable reason to stop them and check for other violations like drug or weapon searches, the Daily Beast noted.

An "outstanding" warrant for Wright's arrest was a result of his failure to appear in court on April 2 for a charge regarding an unlicensed gun he was allegedly caught in possession of, according to Hennepin County District Court records reported by the Daily Beast, the New York Times, and the Star Tribune. It is unclear if Wright knew he had a missed court hearing.

"We cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot said at a press conference Monday afternoon, in reference to police officers. "I do feel comfortable releasing the officer of her duties."

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, confirmed his identity to protesters later that day, CBS Minnesota reported.

Wright's mother said that her son's girlfriend was in the passenger seat of the car during the traffic stop. She was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting, KSTP reported.

The young man's death has led to massive protests, with hundreds of people gathering at the crash scene later in the afternoon near the Brooklyn Center.

The fatal shooting took place less than 10 miles away from the courthouse where former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Wright's mother told protestors that her son called her to say he was getting pulled over.

"Mom, I'm getting pulled over," he told her. "They're asking about insurance."

She recalls hearing officers instructing him to get out of the car and would explain once he got out. She then said she heard officers telling him to put his phone down and heard someone say not to run. She said the call was then ended.

She also added that she gifted her son the car just two weeks ago.

"I just want people to know that if you get pulled over, make sure you put your hands up and don't make any sudden moves, and don't have air fresheners in your car because that's why he got pulled over. And he was only 20 years old and he didn't deserve to be shot and killed like this," Wright's mother said, according to CBS Minnesota.

The mother said her son was pulled over "because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror," The New York Times reported.

"And I don't want all of this, all of this. I just want my baby home," Wright's mother said. "That's all I want is I want him to be home. I don't want everybody out here chanting and screaming, yelling. I just want him home. That's it."

"Daunte Wright is yet another young Black man killed at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve all of us — not just the whitest among us," Wright's lawyer, Benjamin Crump, the attorney most notable for serving as the lead spokesperson for the family of Trayvon Martin, told reporters.

"As Minneapolis and the rest of the country continue to deal with the tragic killing of George Floyd, now we must also mourn the loss of this young man and father. This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane."

National Guard troops reported to the scene near the Brooklyn Center police department and deployed tear gas and flashbangs in the early morning hours, CBS Minnesota reported.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot announced a curfew for the city would be in place until 6 a.m.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home," he wrote on Twitter.

More than 20 businesses were reportedly broken into during the unrest Sunday evening. By around midnight protesters had fled from the police department when National Guardsmen arrived.

About 40 people have been arrested in Brooklyn Center as of Tuesday on a variety of misdemeanor charges including curfew violation and rioting, the Times reported.

