The Presidential Election Day 2: What Happens Now?

Well, Election Day came and went and still votes are being counted. So what happens now?

President Trump falsely declared himself the victor and then demanded a recount in Wisconsin, where CBS News ruled Democratic candidate Joe Biden the presumptive winner late Wednesday.

With less than a percentage point separating Trump and Biden, the president exercised the state's regulation that allows a candidate to request ballots be tabulated again. Trump also sued the state of Michigan, where election officials are scrambling to tally votes, to stop counting, saying campaign observers were denied "meaningful" access to vote-tallying sites.

Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are considered toss-ups by CBS News, and counting continues in those states with razor-thin margins.

As of late Wednesday, Biden was currently projected by CBS to win states controlling 237 electoral votes, 33 shy of the 270 needed to win the White House. Trump's total, including the large swing states of Florida and Ohio, stood at 213.

Nevada and Arizona were leaning toward Biden, but tens of thousands of votes remain to be counted. A dump of some 28,000 ballots from the Reno area were expected to be tallied by late Wednesday night. More than 200,000 Phoenix-area ballots were hoped to be tallied by Wednesday night in that state, where Biden was ahead by 98,000 votes in the afternoon.

Pennsylvania officials said counting would not stop until every ballot was tabulated, which may not occur until Friday. Meanwhile, Trump continued his baseless claims of voter fraud and sent his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

A recount in Wisconsin cannot start until a week after the election, according to state law, and could drag on for weeks.

Trump also threatened to go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop vote counts, but gave no basis for doing so.

