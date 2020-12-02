Thoue Nichole Bronowski Search: Ohio Nurse Missing Since Mom Found Dead on Thanksgiving, Police and FBI Say

Authorities and the FBI are still searching for answers in relation to the disappearance of an Ohio nurse whose mother was found dead in her home last week. Cuyahoga Falls police said Thoue Nichole Bronowski, 45, was last seen at 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 25 and said that she vanished under “suspicious circumstances,” but have not elaborated on further details.

Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Jack Davis said on Tuesday that Bronowski's mother, Norma J. Matko, was found dead in Belmont County on Thanksgiving. An obituary for her added she was found in the family home in Barnesville. An official cause of death has not been released by authorities, but News 5 Cleveland reported that the death was being treated as a homicide.

Bronowski was reported missing by her ex-husband on Thanksgiving, according to a police report. She hasn’t been heard from since. A press conference set to take place on the case was cancelled Tuesday.

Bronowski is employed by Akron Children's Hospital as a clinical coordinator and a district nurse for Akron Public Schools.

Akron hospital and school officials are hoping that Bronowski turns up safe.

"We share in the concern of all those who know and love her and are hoping and praying she is found safe," Akron Children's Hospital officials said in a statement.

The superintendent of Akron Public Schools said they are also keeping Bronowski and her family in their thoughts.

"Nichole is an important member of the nursing team, from [Akron] Children's Hospital, that works on behalf of our students," Superintendent David James said. "Akron Public Schools and its employees are thinking of Nichole and her family, hoping for her safe return to her family and our schools."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-971-8334 or the crime fighter tip line at 330-971-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

RELATED STORIES