Two Planes Crash into Each Other During Dallas Air Show
It’s unclear how many people were injured.
A horrific scene unfolded Saturday in Dallas, Texas, when two planes collided during the Commemorative Wings Over Dallas Show around 1:20 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra smashed into each other at the Dallas Executive Airport. Video circulating on social media shows the moment of impact while onlookers express pure shock.
It’s reportedly unclear how many people were onboard each aircraft. According to The Dallas Morning News, a spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue said that he did not know the status of the pilots, or whether any injuries were reported among people on the ground.
On Twitter, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson wrote, “As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support.”
In a follow-up tweet Johnson wrote, “The videos are heartbreaking. Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today.”
