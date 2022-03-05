Ukrainian Officials Ask U.S. Officials Not to Share Photos of Zoom with Zelenskyy, Two Senators Do It Anyway

U.S. officials say they are now considering the possibility of a deal that would involve Poland sending Soviet-era aircrafts to Ukraine in return for American F-16 jet fighters to replace them.

According to The Wall Street Journal, this would be one of the latest efforts to help Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. U.S. officials said Saturday that that deal would need both approval from The White House and congressional action.

This comes right after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy desperately pleaded with U.S. officials for help in obtaining more weapons, military aid and Russian-made jet fighters, since Ukraine remains outgunned against Russia. Zelenskyy also called for a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

It happened during a call with Zelenskyy and more than 200 House and Senate members Saturday morning. NBC News reports that two Republican senators are now facing uproar over sharing pictures of that video call over social media – when Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials specifically told them not to do so while the meeting was in progress.

During the Zoom call, Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Steve Daines of Montana tweeted pictures of the meeting, revealing that they were on the call with Zelenskyy.

In a pair of separate statements, both senators defended their decision to share the pictures, saying they shared no identifying information.

