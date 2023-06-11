"Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Dies of Cuicide in His Prison Cell at 81
Kaczynski terrorized the United States for nearly two decades, sending bombs through the mail.
Infamous for terrorizing the United States for nearly two decades, the man known as “The Unabomber” has died in federal prison.
Just after midnight Saturday, Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his prison cell in North Carolina, according to CBS News. He was pronounced dead around 8 a.m.
Kaczyinski was reportedly transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons' FMC Butner, a medical center, for undisclosed reasons in 2021.
Prior to that transfer, he was held at the ADX Florence Federal Supermax prison in Colorado.
Between 1978 and 1995 Kaczyinski mailed bombs that killed three people and injured 24.
The hunt for Kaczyinski ended in April 1996, after his brother David recognized his handwriting in a manifesto published in newspapers and reported him to authorities.
The Associated Press reports he had been diagnosed with late-stage cancer and took his own life.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Arrest Made in Case of New Hampshire Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead on Side of HighwayCrime
Where Is All Their Gold? Dozens of Investors In Regal Assets Say They’ve Lost MillionsInvestigative
New Theories Emerge About High School Baseball Star Who Disappeared After Jumping Off Boat in BahamasNews
Reward for Answers in 6-Year-Old Mystery of 3 Women Found Dead in Lumberton, North Carolina, Raised to $75KCrime
White Woman Who Shot Black Mother Through Her Front Door Arrested for Her DeathCrime