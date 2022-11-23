A Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring at least four others before turning the gun on himself in a store packed with holiday shoppers, police said.

Employee Briana Tyler told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that workers were gathered in a break room just before the start of their shifts.

“I looked up, and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she said. "Multiple people” dropped to the floor, she added.

“He didn’t say a word, he didn’t say anything at all,” she said.

The attack at the Walmart is the 40th mass shooting of the year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. It came just three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17.

The Chesapeake store was crowded with shoppers stocking up before the Thanksgiving holiday, police said. Officers were dispatched to an active threat situation at the Walmart Supercenter at 10:12 p.m., police spokesperson Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene.

When officers entered the retail outlet, they found the shooter dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said Wednesday the gunman was a store employee. He was not identified because his next of kin had not yet been notified, he said.

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city,” said Mayor Rick West in a post Wednesday on the city's Twitter account. "Chesapeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news.”

The shooting was not the first time a gunman opened fire in a Walmart store.

In 2019, a shooter opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people.

Joetta Jeffery told CNN her mother was shopping in the Virginia Walmart on Wednesday, and she began sending text messages that shots had been fire. Her mom, Betsy Umphlett, was not injured, she said.

“I’m crying, I’m shaking,” Jeffery said. “I had just talked to her about buying turkeys for Thanksgiving, then this text came in.”

Walmart tweeted early Wednesday that it was “shocked at this tragic event.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, said on Twitter he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.”

Related Stories