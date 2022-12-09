What Britney Griner's Life Inside a Russian Prison Was Like and How She Will Adjust Back in America

First Published: 11:59 AM PST, December 9, 2022

Inside Edition has learned that Griner cut off her dreadlocks while she was in that Russian penal colony.

Brittney Griner is back in America and after undergoing a "debriefing” with Washington officials, the freed WNBA star will begin her readjustment to normal life.
 
"It's very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill," her lawyer says.

The conditions that Griner had to endure inside a Russian prison colony were hard. She worked in a grim machine shop and the 6-foot-9-inch Griner was too tall to sit at tables and wear sewing uniforms like the other prisoners, and her hands were too large to manage the sewing. Instead, she carried fabric much of the day.

She was also too tall for the bed she had to sleep in but the lace curtains and pink walls lifted the gloom a little.

At a Sports Illustrated event last night, NBA Star Steph Curry welcomed Griner's release.

“We are glad that she's home, we're glad that she's reunited with her family,” he said.

