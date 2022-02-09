Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Seattle man who mysteriously disappeared from his condo after he went to throw out the garbage, according to published reports.

The 34-year-old man, identified as Saurabh Gupte, went missing from his residence around 11:30 a.m. on Monday near Western Avenue and Denny Way, according to the Seattle police.

The missing man’s heartbroken wife, Shraddha Gupte, said her husband had walked down the hallway to the building's garbage chute after he finished a work meeting, and said “he never came back,” KING5 News.

The couple lives on the sixth floor of the Trio Condos in downtown Seattle, KIRO7 News reported.

Security cameras in the building captured the last known sighting of him, the news outlet reported.

“Something has happened,” Gupte said. “I don’t know what happened. I am requesting to every one of you please please help me please.”

Gupte described her husband as a “very kind person.” “He’s a loving husband, son, and father. We just had a baby. He is 4 months old,” Gupte said crying.

She said her husband did not have his keys, wallet, or phone with him, KIRO7 News reported

Saurabh Gupte was last seen wearing a dark-brown T-shirt, blue pants, and flip-flops. He is 5 foot 7 inches and 180 lbs., police said.

Seattle Police is asking anyone with information to call 911.

Related Stories