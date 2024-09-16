Who Is Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh?

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:51 PM PDT, September 16, 2024

Ryan Wesley Routh has a long rap sheet and is reportedly passionate about the war in Ukraine.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump in Florida, has a long rap sheet with scores of arrests. He is reportedly passionate about the war in Ukraine.

Routh was on the Harvard University campus in 2022 and tried to recruit volunteers to fight in Ukraine. "I'm looking for revolutionaries. I'm looking for people who want to take this whole system down," Routh said in a video taken of him on campus. "I think it's better to serve in fighting the powers."

On Sunday, Routh was arrested after an apparent assassination attempt on Trump. A profile is emerging of a man obsessed with firearms and the war in Ukraine.

Routh has a record of 74 arrests for firearms, explosives, and other offenses.

In 2002, Routh fled police after he was pulled over for driving without a license and barricaded himself in his office for three hours with a machine gun in his hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tracy Fulk, the arresting officer, spoke with Inside Edition.

"I was like, 'Holy cow,' I mean, I knew who he was immediately," Fulk says.

Routh is twice divorced and has three adult children. He told a federal magistrate at this arraignment Monday that he earns $3,000 a month as a roofer but owns no assets except for a used truck valued at $1,000.

Routh's son, Oran, posted, "He is a loving and caring father. It doesn't sound like the man I know to do anything crazy much less violent."

Routh tried to enlist in the International Brigade of Foreign Fighters in Ukraine but was considered too old. Instead, he became a recruiter.

CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams was in contact with Routh for more than a year.

"Ryan Routh seemed very sincere but, at times, perhaps somewhat naive. At one point, he even sent me the audio track of a song he had apparently recorded about the carnage caused by the war in Ukraine," Williams tells Inside Edition. "He was describing scenes from the war describing what had been done to Ukraine in the war."

Last year, Routh self-published a memoir titled "Ukraine's Unwinnable War."

At last week's debate between Kamala Harris and Trump, the former president was lukewarm in his support for Ukraine. "I think it's in the U.S. best interest to get this finished and just get it done, negotiate a deal," Trump said.

Related Stories

Teen Stabs Mom to Death in Florida Months After Killing Dad: Police
California Teacher, 61, Allegedly Had Baby With Underage Student
Teen Says She Shot Dad, Alleges Abuse, but Jury Convicts Mom of Murder
Robber Steals $17 From Lemonade Stand and Other Kids Who Were Victims of TheftCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
1

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years

Crime
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
2

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
3

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
4

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
5

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
6

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
7

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
8

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth