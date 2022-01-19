Who Outed Anne Frank’s Whereabouts to the Nazis? An Author and Filmmaker Investigate

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:59 AM PST, January 19, 2022

The identity of the person who revealed the Frank family's location has never been confirmed, but author Rosemary Sullivan and filmmaker Thijs Bayens have narrowed down some possibilities. 

We may now know the identity of the person who gave the Nazis the location of Anne Frank and her family.

"The Diary of Anne Frank" is the true story of a Jewish girl forced to hide for her life during WWII. It's been translated into over 70 languages and read around the world.

But it is incomplete. 

The last entry was written on August 1, 1944, three days before her family was discovered and Anne was deported to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

"We have investigated over 30 suspects in 20 different scenarios, leaving one scenario we like to refer to as the most likely scenario," Bayens said. "Although we don't have 100 percent certainty."

Their investigation led them to believe Arnold van den Bergh, a prominent Jewish notary, gave the Frank family's whereabouts to the Nazis to save his own family from the concentration camps.

"What brought the people in late '30s, that was such a close community, to giving up on each other?" he questioned. "How did fascism creep between the cracks and corrupt every human relationship and brought people to the desperate point of betraying each other, which is an awful, really awful situation?"

But Ronald Leopold, director of the Anne Frank Museum, is not convinced that the mystery is solved.

"No, I don't think we can say that the mystery has been solved now," he said. "It's an interesting theory that the team came up with. I think they came up with a lot of interesting information, but I also think there are still many missing pieces of the puzzle, and those pieces need to be further investigated in order to see how we can value this new theory."

The Frank family – including Anne and her older sister Margot – started hiding in an Amsterdam attic with four other Jewish people in July 1942. They stayed there for over two years until they were discovered by Nazi forces and taken to concentration camps. 

Of the people hiding in the secret annex, only Anne's father, Otto Frank, survived the war. Anne Frank died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. She was 15 years old.

