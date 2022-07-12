Wife of Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Speaks Out: 'Every Day Was Scary With Him'

Did a late-night tweet by Donald Trump become a call to arms for right-wing militia? The former president’s tweet called for the mass protest on Jan. 6, saying, “Be there. Will be wild.”

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes mobilized his militia. His ex-wife Tasha Adams spoke to Inside Edition, saying Rhodes was “obviously not mentally well.”

Adams says Rhodes’ goal was to “create a civil war, so that he could become a great leader.”

Rhodes founded the shadowy Oath Keepers in 2009, recruiting up to 35,000 members.

The group played a major role in the assault on the Capitol. Several were seen in full combat gear carving a path up the Capitol steps in a maneuver known as “The Stack.”

Adams says she believes her ex and other militia leaders were in contact with the White House through intermediaries.

“They would keep it two, three people apart. There would be a chain of people that they would speak through,” Adams said.

She says Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper, dug a maze of tunnels beneath his home in Montana to evade capture by the FBI.

“Those tunnels led out to a Forest Service road out behind the property, and he had unregistered cars waiting out there, so that if the feds came for him one day, he could run out the back into the tunnels,” Adams said.

“We lived like that for so long, it almost didn't seem strange, honestly,” she continued.

Adams divorced Rhodes in 2018 after 26 years of marriage.

“Every day was scary with him,” Adams said.

Rhodes is behind bars awaiting trial for seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the insurrection. He has pleaded not guilty.

