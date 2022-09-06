One suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people belonging to a Canadian Indigenous community and a nearby town in Saskatchewan Sunday has been found dead and another suspect is still at large, according to CBS News.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday outside a house being examined on the James Smith Cree Nation, with "visible injuries" that police said did not appear self-inflicted, authorities said.

It remains unclear what Sanderson’s exact cause of death was and will be determined by the Saskatchewan coroners office, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP Rhonda Blackmore said at a press conference Monday.

Sanderson’s brother, Myles, 30, is still at large and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a “do not approach” warning to locals in the community if he is seen.

Authorities did not say if Myles had anything to do Damien’s death.

“Myles Sanderson, Damien's brother, may have sustained injuries, this has not been confirmed. We want the public to know this because there is a possibility he may seek medical attention. Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous. Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement. “Myles is facing three counts of first-degree murder and is wanted. We considered him armed and dangerous, do not approach him. If you know of his whereabouts, immediately call 911.”

Including the death Damien Sanderson, the toll is 11 deceased, 19 injured and 13 crimes scenes, according to authorities, making it one of the deadliest attacks in Canada's history. .

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Myles Sanderson's last known sighting had been in Regina, the provincial capital, more than 200 miles away from the scene of the stabbings, CBS News reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attacks Monday and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

"Yesterday's attacks in Saskatchewan are shocking and heartbreaking," Trudeau said. "This kind of violence—or any kind of violence—has no place in our country. We're still of course monitoring the situation closely and we urge everyone to follow all the updates from the authorities. The priority is keeping you and your loved ones safe. So please be careful, if you see anything, if you have any information, please call 911 to share that."

Trudeau added that all flags be lowered to half-mast.

“Sadly, over these past years, tragedies like these have become all too commonplace. Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish – we’ll be there for each other, be there for our neighbors, lean on each other, help grieve and help heal. We will continue to do that, and all Canadians will be with you in this difficult time.”

