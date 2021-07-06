A 10-year-old girl is recovering after surviving a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of her parents and her little sister.

She pretended that she was dead, and waited until he left. She then locked the door, grabbed her brother, and called her grandmother.

Police in Houston say a man knocked on the family’s door, and when he was let in, he fatally shot Donyavia Lagway, Gregory Carhee, and their 6-year-old daughter Harmony.

The couple’s 1-year-old son was also home at the time but was unharmed. The 10-year-old girl was also shot in the arm.

Police have since arrested 28-year-old Xavier Davis in connection with the shooting after an anonymous tip led them to his apartment. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

