First Published: 12:28 PM PDT, July 6, 2021

She pretended to be dead, and waited until he left. Afterward, she grabbed her brother, and called her grandmother. 

A 10-year-old girl is recovering after surviving a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of her parents and her little sister. 

Police in Houston say a man knocked on the family’s door, and when he was let in, he fatally shot Donyavia Lagway, Gregory Carhee, and their 6-year-old daughter Harmony.

The couple’s 1-year-old son was also home at the time but was unharmed. The 10-year-old girl was also shot in the arm.

Police have since arrested 28-year-old Xavier Davis in connection with the shooting after an anonymous tip led them to his apartment. He’s being held on a $1 million bond. 

