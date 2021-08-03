A 100-year-old alleged ex-Nazi will stand trial in October after German prosecutors charged him for playing a role in nearly 3,500 deaths at a concentration camp north of Berlin. The man remains unidentified as part of Germany's privacy laws, according to the Washington Post and a local German media outlet. The outlets attempted to reach a representative for the man but he could not be reached and it is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Prosecutors accused him of working at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp nearly 20 miles north of the country's capital where tens of thousands of Jews are estimated to have been victims, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

His alleged crimes include complicity in executions by firing squad and poisonous gas. He was deemed fit to appear in court despite his old age, BBC reported.

Because Nazi camp guards generally went anonymous, prosecutors have found it difficult to identify specific defendants and prove any acts against victims.

But in 2011 a court in Munich found a man guilty of accessory to murder for serving as a guard at Sobibor concentration camp in Poland. John Demjanjuk denied any involvement and died a year later.

A 96-year-old woman has also been accused of working as a Nazi, as a secretary to the commandant of the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland, and will similarly face trial this year, the Post reported. A legal representative for the woman did not respond to the outlet.

