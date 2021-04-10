12-Year-Old Boy Whose ATV Crash Was Caught on TikTok Livestream Saved by Viewer 800 Miles Away

A 12-year-old boy who was live streaming on TikTok when he crashed his ATV was saved after a viewer watching from another state called for help. Trent Jarret was riding in the woods in West Virginia, lost control and was pinned beneath the vehicle.

“It rolled and went on its side and onto my back to where I could hardly breathe,” Trent told Inside Edition. “There was no possible way I could lift it off me. I had all of my body parts pinned down on the ground.”

But watching the stream all the way in New Hampshire was 13-year-old Caden Coitner. He saw the accident unfold live on his phone.



“I didn't realize something was wrong until he actually started saying that he can't move and he can’t breathe, hardly,” Caden said.

Caden didn’t know what to do, until he heard Trent yell out his grandparents’ phone number.

“Oh my God. Somebody call that number. Somebody call it right now. God, please save me,” Trent said on the live stream.

Caden informed his parents, who called the phone number. Trent’s dad rushed to the scene.

“I picked the 4-wheeler up and held it up just enough for him to crawl out from under,” his dad said.

Trent suffered some cuts and bruises and made a new buddy — 800 miles away.

“I'm very thankful for him and his family and his smart thinking. And yes, we are good friends now,” Trent said.

