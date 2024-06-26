Jonathan Elwing, a Baptist preacher in Florida, resigned last week when police arrested him on four counts of possessing photos showing children being sexually assaulted, authorities said.

On Tuesday, 14 additional charges — including six counts of using a child in a sexual performance, and two counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years old — were filed against Elwing, according to court records.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday. There is no attorney of record for Elwing and he has not entered a plea, court records state.

A probable cause affidavit detailing what prosecutors allege in the new charges has not yet been made public, according to court records.

Elwing, 43, had been senior pastor of Palm View First Baptist Church in Manatee County, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has been tending various Florida flocks since 2003, his profile said.

Palm View congregants expressed shock at learning their preacher of nearly five years had been arrested Friday. So did church leaders.

"It is a bad, bad, bad situation my preacher has gotten himself into, but we are no longer associated with him," deacon Larry Bianchi told told WFLA-TV after Friday's arrest. "It is hard to say that, but we are no longer associated with him and we are going to have to go forward from there.

"Everybody is tempted and sometimes we give into that temptation and now we have to deal with the aftermath of it,” Bianchi said. “I hope and pray to God that we react correctly, we keep Palm View strong in the neighborhood, and people might come to worship there if they choose. That is my want, and that is the want of the congregation of Palm View Baptist Church.”

Church officials did not publicly comment on Tuesday's new charges. Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment and further information to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Church leaders said they had conducted background checks before hiring Elwing. A new search for his replacement will be soon be underway, they said.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.