A Florida beachgoer was ready for some sun, fun, and waves down in Palm Beach this weekend but unexpectedly stumbled on bricks of cocaine worth over a million dollars, WSVN reported.

What sounds like the start of a “Scarface” sequel or episode of “Miami Vice” was reality for authorities over the weekend.

Chief U.S. Border Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said in a tweet that 65 pounds of cocaine separated in bricks and totalling $1.5 million was found over the weekend after it washed ashore.

Officials said the drugs were turned over to Border Patrol.

This is not the first time this year that that much cocaine has washed up on South Florida’s shores. In March, a snorkeler found 68 pounds of cocaine in the water around the Florida Keys totalling over $1.5 million, according to Click Orlando.

The drugs were found taped in large black bags, according to Martin. The bale contained 25 bricks of the drug, investigators said. The sheriff’s office turned the drugs over to the U.S Border Patrol.

Related Stories