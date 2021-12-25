18-Year-Old Amputee From Turkey Raises Money to Get New Bionic Arms

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:31 AM PST, December 25, 2021

18-year-old Samet Aktepe of Turkey lost both of his arms at the shoulder last year after he got an electric shock

One teen is adjusting to life with a set of bionic arms. 

18-year-old Samet Aktepe of Turkey lost both of his arms at the shoulder last year after he got an electric shock while helping his father do roof work. 

His journey to this point started with a fundraising campaign where $150,000 was donated so he could get new arms implanted. 

Samet says he feels like he has his life back since getting his arms. And he’s glad that he can meet most of his needs by himself and will be an independent adult.

His parents are also pleased to see how far he has come since he was injured, saying that since he received his arms, he’s been born again. 

It’s a relief for everyone knowing that his injuries won’t hold him back in life. 

