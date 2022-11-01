19-Year-Old Dies at Juvenile Detention Facility in New York State

News
LED sirens on top of police car
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:12 AM PDT, November 1, 2022

A teenager has died inside a juvenile detention facility in New York State, the Times Union reported.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who died Thursday at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility outside Albany, New York, the Times Union reported.

Lt. Daniel Belles, spokesman for Colonie police told Inside Edition Digital in a statement that officers and town emergency medical services personnel responded about 3 p.m. to the facility for an unresponsive person, the Times Union reported.

“Colonie EMS performed life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.  There were no obvious signs of criminality, but we are thoroughly investigating,” Lt. Bells said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital. “The facility has been extremely cooperative with our investigation to this point, and we expect that cooperation to continue.”

Lt. Belles told Inside Edition Digital the department does not suspect foul play or violence.

Lt. Bells said that since the individual was in a juvenile detention facility authorities would not release the name of the person. He did say that the victim was male.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility for comment and Chief Administrator Mark Castiglione said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts are with the youth's family."

Authorities say an autopsy was completed Friday and police are awaiting the results, Lt. Bells told Inside Edition Digital.

