2 Adults Arrested for Allegedly Killing Brothers, Aged 8 and 16, in their New Jersey Home

Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of New Jersey brothers, aged 8 and 16, who were fatally shot in their Trenton home, according to reports. Dajuan "Bando" Kelley, 26, of Ewing Township, and Destanie Ellis, 29, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials said Kelley fired bullets into the second floor of the house on Mulberry Street about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, striking Gustavo Perez, 16, and Johnny Perez, 8, People Magazine reported. One was hit in the neck and the other in the back. The brothers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died.

Kelley and Ellis were also charged with one count of second-degree possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree conspiracy, the magazine reported. Ellis was taken into police custody Thursday in Trenton and Kelley was arrested on Friday in Hampton, Georgia.

Kelley allegedly fired the fatal shots that struck the two victims who were standing in front of a kitchen window at the time, People said. The suspects had been sitting in a parked SUV when Gustavo and his 18-year-old older brother tried to open its door, according to authorities.

After that, a "verbal dispute ensued between the brothers and Kelley and Ellis," a police statement read.

After the boys entered their house, Kelley allegedly began shooting at a window where Gustavo and his younger brother stood, police said.

At least eight shell casings were recovered from the scene, People reported. The defendants have not entered pleas. They are being held without bond.

Another sibling of the victims told WPVI he "lost my two little brothers because of some stupid war that's going on."

The brother, who was not named, added: "I'm not going to see them no more. I've got an image in my head, it hurts."

"We've been crying," the boys' father said. "We're just sad -- sad because they are my kids, you know, but nothing can be done."

