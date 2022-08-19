2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:27 PM PDT, August 19, 2022

Even as police searched for their bodies, it was reported that tourists were still lining up to jump from the bridge, which has "no jumping or diving" signs posted.

In the movie “Jaws,” Sheriff Brody leaps over a bridge to rescue his son after he was attacked by the shark.

Now, every summer, thousands of tourists line up to recreate the iconic scene, jumping off the American Legion Memorial Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Locals call it the “Jaws Bridge,” after the legendary film.

It's become something of a rite of passage, but it's also extremely dangerous.

“No jumping or diving” signs are posted on the bridge. 

The jump itself is 22-feet, and the water below is 15-feet deep. There are also strong currents, and many people are swept away — even good swimmers.

That's what recently happened to brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin, who drowned after jumping from the bridge.

Even as police searched for their bodies, it was reported that tourists were still lining up to jump from the bridge.

Related Stories

Son of Man Who Died in Fall From Drawbridge Wants 'Full Investigation'
Elderly Ukrainians Struggle to Cross Bombed Bridge in Snowy Weather
Woman's Fatal Fall From Florida Drawbridge Could Have Been Prevented, Her Family and Attorney Allege
The World’s Longest Suspension Bridge Opens in the Czech Republic

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven
LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven
1

LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven

Crime
Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds
Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds
2

Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds

Health
2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts
2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts
3

2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts

News
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
4

College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops

Crime
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say
5

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say

Crime