In the movie “Jaws,” Sheriff Brody leaps over a bridge to rescue his son after he was attacked by the shark.

Now, every summer, thousands of tourists line up to recreate the iconic scene, jumping off the American Legion Memorial Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Locals call it the “Jaws Bridge,” after the legendary film.

It's become something of a rite of passage, but it's also extremely dangerous.

“No jumping or diving” signs are posted on the bridge.

The jump itself is 22-feet, and the water below is 15-feet deep. There are also strong currents, and many people are swept away — even good swimmers.

That's what recently happened to brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin, who drowned after jumping from the bridge.

Even as police searched for their bodies, it was reported that tourists were still lining up to jump from the bridge.

