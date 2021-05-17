Two teenage boys with a promising future were found shot to death and left for dead on a Florida roadside. Police believe it was not a random act and authorities are now searching for the suspects, officials said.

Seventeen-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson and 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon of Wildwood, Florida were found in the area of County Road 219 on Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m. when sheriffs responded to a report, according to a statement by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

A trucker driving along the rural county road in Wildwood discovered the bodies of the two deceased boys. The truck driver, who was not identified, but appeared traumatized by what he had seen, told the 911 dispatcher on the call that was released on Thursday that he was “shaking.”

“They’re lying right beside the road,” he said, People reported. “I'll pray for their souls. I can’t believe this.”

The Sumter Count Sherriff’s office told Inside Edition Digital that it is a very active investigation.

"This is a tragedy, and it has deeply impacted our community,” Sumter County Sheriff Captain Jon Galvin said in a YouTube video that was posted that gave an update on the investigation.

"We believe at this time that both victims may have known their assailant,” he said.

Galvin said detectives are working round the clock on any leads and asked the community for their help in solving the double killing.

“These two young men have been robbed of their chance to live their lives having been senselessly taken from their families,” Galvin said.

He shared with viewers that both of the boys had a bright future ahead of them. They were both homeschooled, he said. Isaiah once attended Wildwood High School. Galvin added that grief counselors were available at the school for those students who needed counseling.

Matt Ohley, a spokesperson for Isaiah's family, arranged a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral costs. He said that Isaiah had a wonderful future ahead and was taken away by "a senseless act of violence."

"All that knew him would testify to his selfless love for his friends and family, his calming demeanor, and his impeccable work ethic," Ohley said. "To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement."

As of Monday, the fundraiser has raised close to $3,800, exceeding their initial goal of $3,000.

Rachel Nixon, organizer of the GoFundMe campaign for Prestin's family, hopes to raise the $5,000 goal to help pay for the young man's funeral. She described Prestin as a “kind sweet young man with a bright future ahead of him," and expressed the family's devastation from this senseless act.

“He was quiet, reserved, respectful, and loved dearly by all those around him," she said.

As of Monday, almost $3,400 has been raised.

Prayers and words of comfort have been posted on the pages.

“My heart breaks along with the families in this devastating loss, my prayers, and condolences to his loved ones,” said one person who contributed $50. “May justice for your loss be found on this earth, but I know our God will take out his wrath on the unrepentant in eternity.”

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous, call 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

