2-Year-Old Rescued From Rio Grande After Adults She Was With Crossed Into US: Report

Mexican soldiers and immigration agents rescued a 2-year-old girl from the Rio Grande after she reportedly fell in and was left there as the adults with whom she was traveling crossed the water into the United States, according to officials.

The incident took place on Jan. 30 as a group of migrant workers were crossing the river near Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio, Texas, ABC News reported.

The little girl managed to stay afloat in the river as the adults she had been with made gestures with their hands to immigration agents and soldiers to rescue her, the Associated Press reported.

Officials found a plastic bag in the girl’s clothing that included her birth certificate from Chile. ABC News reported the the little girl was part of family group that had previously sought asylum or refugee status in Mexico.

The girl has since been placed with child welfare authorities, the El Paso Times reported.

