22-Year-Old Pregnant Missouri Woman Found Dead in Woods After Going Missing on Thanksgiving

A young pregnant Missouri woman was found dead in the woods after she went missing on Thanksgiving, according to police. The 22-year-old woman, Amethyst Killian, was reported missing by her family on Thursday around 8 p.m. after they said she didn't return home from a trip to the gas station earlier that morning, her mother told KMOV.

Police were called Friday to a wooded area where some of her personal items were found, St. Peters Police Department wrote in a statement. Her body was discovered close by.

Investigators are calling her death a homicide but did not specify how she died.

Killian was five months pregnant and has two children, ages six and 11, according to a GoFundMe page created by her cousin.

"I have created this go fund me for my beautiful cousin Ame Killian who passed away today," the page said. "Ame was 5 months pregnant so not only do we have the loss of my cousin but also we lost a soon-to-be addition to our family."

Killian lived with her mother, step-father, two children, and her boyfriend, KMOV reported.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. Detectives have interviewed Killian's family and her boyfriend, a police spokeswoman told the New York Post.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad will continue to assist St. Peters Police Department detectives in the coming days.

