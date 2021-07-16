$25,000 Reward Offered to Help FBI Find Who Killed 21-Year-Old Rising Musician Kevin Harris II in 2009
Who Killed Kevin Harris II? The rising hip-hop star was only 21 years old when his life was cut short.
He was a rising star in hip-hop when his life was violently cut short. Kevin Harris II was just 21 years old when he was fatally shot in Los Angeles. He was killed just as his career was taking off.
His parents said they could tell something was bothering Kevin in the weeks leading up to his death, but he wouldn’t tell them much.
“He kissed me on my left cheek,” Katheryn Harris, Kevin’s Mother, told "48 Hours." "He said, ‘Everything’s just happening so fast. I feel like something’s gonna happen.’”
“This young man deserves better than what happened here,” his father, Kevin Harris Sr., added.
"48 Hours" took a look at the life and death of this talented producer who had reportedly just sold a track to Ice Cube. His father says other celebrities were also interested in working with him.
On Sept. 20, 2009, investigators say Kevin Harris II drove his green Camaro to a recording studio at a private home in Inglewood. According to the FBI, as he arrived at the house, a car pulled up next to him, and gunshots rang out.
“Ten to 17 shots, two different handguns,” his father said. “How much do you have to kill him?”
Harris Sr. said his son’s case quickly went cold, but now the FBI is offering up to $25,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his killing.
“There's not this evil grim reaper with a hood that's just standing around on streets,” Harris Sr. said. “Normally, it's someone that you know or someone you've had acquaintance with. Friend one day, enemy the next. “
Anyone with information on the killing of Kevin Harris II is asked to call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office or report online at Tips.fbi.gov.
