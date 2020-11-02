4-Year-Old Born Premature Weighing Less Than 2 Pounds Is Inspiring Others With His Amazing Story of Survival

Logan Ray may have only weighed one-and-a-half pounds when he was born, but his mother knew all along that she had a superhero in the making. Born at only 23 weeks gestation, Logan was so tiny, that he was almost the same height as a 12-inch action figure.

During the pregnancy, Logan's mother Val was diagnosed with an incompetent cervix, a medical condition where the cervix softens, decreases in length and opens prematurely, often causing women to give birth early or in some cases, miscarry. She was told by her doctor to prepare for the worst.

That is when Logan’s superpowers kicked in.

“Both Rob and I looked at the doctor and said, ‘We’re not going anywhere, whether we have him tomorrow or have him four months from now, we’re staying in the hospital,'" Val told the Good News Network.

Rob said his determined wife laid upside down with her head lower than her feet for 20 days straight without getting out of bed to do anything.

“To be honest, she’s incredible — she didn’t complain at all,” he said.

Val told the news outlet that Logan had a series of complications after he was born and was taken to Randall’s Children’s Hospital in Portland Oregon where he began to thrive.

As each week passed, little Logan got stronger and bigger and healthier. After 105 days he was able to leave the hospital and go home.

“He is a little superhero,” said his adoring mom. “Even when he was just a pound-and-a-half in weight, I called him my little tough guy.”

Before leaving the hospital, the nurses gave the new parents some advice and suggested that they photograph Logan next to something, each year, to show how much he’s grown.

Mom liked the idea and thought a doll she could disinfect and keep in the incubator would work, so when dad ran to the toy store, he naturally reported back.

“’What about a Superman [doll]?”’ dad said to Val when he called.

She said, “I thought it was perfect!”

Each year, the doting parents take photos of their son celebrating each milestone with his Superman doll right beside him, reminding everyone how far he has come.

“He’s just an incredible little boy,” said Val, whose son is now 4 years old and is healthy. “A lot of these babies born at 23 weeks have tons of health problems but Logan, he’s a smart little kid, my little boy, he really is.”

