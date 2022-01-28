523 Acres of California Redwood Forest Given Back to Native Tribes

Redwoods at sunsetRedwoods at sunset
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:52 PM PST, January 28, 2022

A group of ten Native tribes that make up the Intertribal Sinkyone Council were given back ownership of the redwood forest, which had been taken from them by European American Settlers.

A group of Native tribes are being given back ownership of hundreds of acres of California's redwood forest. 

Save the Redwoods League, a nonprofit, and InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council released a statement this week announcing the change in ownership.

The Save the Redwoods League said it donated the 523-acre forest to a group of ten Indigenous tribes that make up the Intertribal Sinkyone Council. It's the environmental advocacy group's second land donation to the council. 

The redwood forest — formerly called Andersonia West — will again be known as Tc'ih-Léh-Dûñ, which means "Fish Run Place." 

"Renaming the property Tc'ih-Léh-Dûñ lets people know that it's a sacred place; it's a place for our Native people," said Christa Ray, board member of the Sinkyone Council, said in a statement Tuesday. 

"It lets them know that there was a language and that there was a people who lived there long before now.”

According to CBS, the Sinkyone Council shares how Sinkyone people "were forcibly removed by European American settlers generations ago" from the forest's land.

