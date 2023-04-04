An Ohio school bus driver quit after going on an explicit tirade.

Jackie Miller, 68, tells Inside Edition she lost it after a student sprayed perfume on the bus, aggravating her asthma.

“I was so angry. I was so angry because these kids know I’m allergic to these things,” Miller says.

She says this is not the first time. Miller explains that around a month ago, a student sprayed perfume, which caused her to have an asthma attack.

Miller was offered paid leave but she decided she’s had enough so she quit.

A video of her blow-up has been viewed over six million times. People on the internet have voiced their support for Miller.

“People don’t realize what bus drivers experience every day,” said one tweet.

“She deserves a medal,” said another tweet.

One supporter, Jackie Adkins, owner of Main Street Threads, even made T-shirts reading, “my foot is gonna be so far up your a** it’s going to dangle from your nose,” which is one of the lines Miller yelled to a student on the bus.

“So many people across the country have reached out to me. It’s been crazy,” Adkins tells Inside Edition.

However, the school superintendent in Amherst, Ohio, Mike Molnar, did not think Miller’s actions were funny.

Molnar sent a letter to all parents calling the bus driver’s behavior “unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

“I really am sorry that I did that. That this went that far.” Miller tells Inside Edition. “I apologize but I will not take it back.”

