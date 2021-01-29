8-Year-Old Girl Expelled From Christian School for Having Crush on Fellow Female Student, Mother Says

An 8-year-old Oklahoma student has been expelled from a Christian school for saying she had a crush on another little girl, according to her mother.

Delanie Shelton says her daughter, Chloe, was kicked out of Rejoice Christian School in Owasso after telling a female classmate she had a crush on her.

Shelton's daughter “said the vice principal sat her down and says the Bible says you can only marry a man and have children with a man,” the mother told KOKI-TV. “My daughter was crying saying, ‘Does God still love me?’”

“The vice principal asked me how do I feel like girls liking girls and I said if we’re being honest, I think it’s okay for girls to like girls and she looked shocked and appalled,” Shelton told the station.

Shelton said she was contacted by the school, where her daughter has been enrolled for the last four years, and told the child was no longer welcome. "The superintendent called me and let me know that they would be ending their partnership with our family,” she said, KTUL-TV reported.

The mother said her daughter is too young to understand same sex relationships, and was left confused and ashamed.

In a statement, the school's superintendent, Joel Pepin said, "Due to privacy and other factors, it is the school’s policy to refrain from public comments regarding any particular student or family.” The school has not returned Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

Shelton said she was raising her daughter to believe that it's OK to love whomever you want.

