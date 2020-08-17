9-Year-Old Boy's Viral Video on Wanting to Be Adopted Captures the Hearts of Viewers

When 9-year-old Jordan of Oklahoma was asked if he could have any wish granted in the world, his answer wasn't a PlayStation 4 or skateboard, things most kids his age would ask for. It was family and a place he could call home.

"I would like to have a family to call mom and dad or just mom or just dad. I really don't care," he said during an interview with Oklahoma's News 4.

"It is important, so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to."

For the last six years, Jordan has been living in and out of foster care. This past week the local NBC affiliate put out a video that highlighted Jordan's adoption journey. Jordan, who was busy rollerblading during the time of the video, appeared outgoing and didn't seem camera-shy one bit.

"I hope one of y'all pick me," Jordan said.

In the first 12 hours after the story aired, Oklahoma's Department of Homeland Services said they received 5,000 web inquiries from people all over the country.

DHS Communications Director, Casey White, said Jordan's story was part of the local NBC affiliates' series that highlight kids who are waiting to be adopted.

"Jordan has had his struggles in foster care. Now he's older," she said. "He's adorable."

Three years ago, Jordan and his younger brother Brazen had lived in separate foster homes. Brazen has since been adopted, according to White, and Jordan doesn't get to see him very often.

"He [Jordan] wants a family," said White. "He sees his brother has found that."

Jordan's pleas tugged at many viewers' heart-strings and his dream of finding a forever home may be coming very soon.

"How would I get into contact with the adoption center," said one eager viewer. "We are a family of three that would adopt him (tomorrow)."

Another commented: "I filled out the form. I'd love to bring him home."

White said that she hopes Jordan's story will inspire others to foster a child who needs a loving home.

"When a situation like this happens, and a story about a child goes viral, sometimes families are only interested in that child," she said. "There are lots of other kiddos who need families."

According to the OKDHS, there are thousands of children in custody that need a permanent home. Currently, there are more than 7,700 children in OKDHS alone and 400,000 children in the United States in foster care with around 100,000 children waiting to be adopted right now, reported by KFOR.

Anyone interested in adopting, White said, should contact their local human services department or visit AdoptUSkids.org.

