A Colorado Lodge Is for Sale With an Entire Town on the Property

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:15 AM PST, January 25, 2022

Ever wanted to be a real-life cowboy and own a town? For nearly $5 million you now can.

A 320-acre ranch in Colorado, less than four hours southwest of Denver, is up for sale but it comes with its own small town, News Nation reported.

The property, located in Saguache County, was bought by two brothers in 2005 for $730,033 but since they took it over, they have spent over $10 million making it into a modern Old West town, News Nation reported.

In 2011, the brothers auctioned off the property at a loss and has changed ownership a few times in the last decade but is now back on the market, according to News Nation.

The property is now listed for $4,700,000 and in total features 22 bedrooms, 24 bath and is a sprawling 28,715 square-foot lot, with 13,939,200 square feet of land, according to the listing on BHHS Luxury Listings.

The property includes two original cabins from the historic Hoaglund Stagecoach line and has a saloon/restaurant, general store, chapel as well as a mini-golf range, shooting gallery, and outdoor stage and dance hall, the listing says. There is also a small hotel on the property and areas for RV hookups.

It also has a barn with 13 stalls to keep your animals.

This sounds like a movie set so queue up the sounds of Ennio Morricone and pretend you are in a Sergio Leone western.

