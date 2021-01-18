A Mutated COVID-19 Strain Is Spreading Across California

A new mutated COVID-19 strain is now sweeping California. It’s being linked to the Christmas costume outbreak at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Jose, California, where 90 people were infected after a staff member wore an inflatable costume.

There is growing alarm with the new strain now popping up in a dozen counties in the state. Experts don't yet know if it's more contagious or if it will respond to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is also warning of a more dangerous COVID-19 strain spreading across the globe.

“There’s another, more ominous one in South Africa and Brazil. We're looking at that very carefully,” Fauci said.

RELATED STORIES

Researchers Say New Strain of COVID-19 Spreading in U.K. Is Likely Already in U.S.

What Is D614G? Coronavirus ’10 Times’ More Infectious Than Original Strain of COVID-19 Detected in Malaysia

Members of Congress Could Face Fines for Not Wearing Masks as COVID-19 Cases Increase After Capitol Assault