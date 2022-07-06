After carrying out the July Fourth massacre in Highland Park, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III considered attacking another holiday event 139 miles away, police said at a press conference.

Crimo, 21, allegedly drove to Madison, Wisconsin, with an assault rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition.

“He did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison. He seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting,” said Sgt. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County major crime task force.

Fortunately he abandoned the idea, because he “hadn’t put enough thought and research into it,” Covelli said.

Police made the revelation as more information about Crimo’s past is coming to light, including chilling videos he posted to social media.

One video shows the Highland Park parade route set to a vintage rock hit. Another shows Crimo building a hut in the backyard of his parents’ home.

In 2019, police were called to the Crimo home twice — once for a reported suicide attempt and threatening to kill family members.

They confiscated 16 knives, a sword and a dagger and declared Crimo a "clear and present danger.” Yet he was able to purchase two assault rifles and three handguns after his father signed a consent form enabling him to buy the firearms.

When asked why Crimo’s father sponsored his son knowing his troubled past, the parents’ attorney Steve Greenberg told Inside Edition, “His father didn’t sponsor him for anything. His father signed a consent form that allowed his son to go through the process.”

“There’s no information that he was wildly shooting at things or killing animals or anything like that. I don’t get these troubling signs,” Greenberg continued.

The family says they never saw the disturbing videos Crimo posted on social media, which also reveal an obsession with the number 47. It is tattooed on his face and painted on his car.

Crimo appeared in court via Zoom Wednesday and was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. He was dressed all in black and kept his head bowed for much of the time. When he did look up, his eyes darted around. He spoke only once, saying he did not yet have an attorney.

Prosecutors said Crimo made a full confession after his arrest.

Crimo is being held without bail and will be back in court on July 28.

Related Stories