Wesley Brownlee, a Northern California truck driver accused of being the Stockton serial killer, now faces four additional murder charges and one new count of attempted murder, prosecutors said.

Brownlee, 43, is charged with seven murders in total, as well as the attempted murder of a woman who was shot and is believed to be the lone survivor of the attacks, according to an amended complaint filed Tuesday by the office of prosecutor Tori Verber Salazar.

"The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for these victims," said District Attorney Salazar. "We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and apprehension of the suspect."

Brownlee was arrested Oct. 15 at about 2 a.m. as he drove through the streets of Stockton with a mask around his neck and armed with a handgun, according to the Stockton Police Department. He was allegedly "hunting" for more victims, authorities said.

"Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We watched his patterns and determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at the time.

Tips from the public helped investigators identify the suspect, McFadden said.

At his initial court appearance three days later, Brownlee was charged with killing three men: Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz, 52, and Lawrence Lopez, 54.

On Tuesday, Brownlee was charged with killing four additional men: Juan Vasquez Serrano, 40, and Mervin Harmon, 39, shot six days apart in April 2021 in the Bay Area, and Paul Yaw, 35, and August Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, both fatally shot in Stockton in July.

Police have not established a motive for the killings but Chief McFadden said the shootings occurred in poorly lit areas, at very late hours when the victims were alone.

Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot about 3:30 a.m. on April 16, 2021, after biking to a homeless encampment in Stockton, police said. She told investigators her attacker said nothing before he shot her, authorities said.

Brownlee has also been charged with various firearm charges including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. If convicted of the charges against him, Brownlee could face the death penalty.

His arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for Tuesday, according to online court records. He has not entered a plea in connection with the initial counts.

Inside Edition Digital sent an email requesting comment to his public defender on Wednesday morning.

Brownlee is being held without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail, according to an online prisoner roster.

