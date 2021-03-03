After an Asian American family was plagued with harassment from people knocking on their door and running away, their neighbors are banding together to help. Over 50 neighbors are taking turns standing guard outside the house near San Clemente, California.

“I think you can see from the crowd here that we’re not gonna stand for this,” one neighbor said.

The family says the harassment is upsetting. Police were called to the home seven times over the last few months because of the disturbances. In one incident, someone left a pornographic picture at their home. Others reportedly hurled racial epithets.

Attorney Jeffrey Katz represents the parents of one youngster and says they “severely punished their son” and “brought them over to the Chinese family for an apology.”

Many of the concerned neighbors have put up signs that say "Hate has no home here.” Their campaign comes amid a rash of attacks on Asian Americans across the nation, with recent incidents in New York City and the Bay Area.

RELATED STORIES

Olivia Munn Speaks Out About Violence Against Asian Americans After Latest Attack Hits Close to Home

This Newly-Formed NYPD Asian American Task Force Is Looking to Put a Stop to Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

For Asian American NYPD Officers Investigating 89-Year-Old Woman Set on Fire, Cracking the Case Was Personal